In a meeting that lasted around 3 and half hours, the 2020-21 Association of Students of the University of Nebraska senate passed 12 pieces of legislation in the current administration’s final full meeting of the year.
Jake Johnson, associate to the chancellor for Institutional Equity and Compliance, spoke about the recent sexual misconduct training and answered questions brought up by senators. Johnson said he and his staff welcome the feedback.
“This particular training offered the opportunity for people to be engaged throughout the delivery of the program,” Johnson said.
The majority of the concerns and questions raised were regarding the process for choosing the program and the insensitivity of the program.
During executive reports, Roni Miller, 2020-21 ASUN president, said there will be news from the university later this week regarding vaccinations, but she could not go into detail about the news.
Government Bill 32 was postponed indefinitely. This bill asked for ASUN’s support for the implementation of a public database that would record every incident of racial bias, racism or discrimination reported to the university.
The bill was postponed to continue to work on and revise the bill over the summer.
Government Bill 34 passed. ASUN recommends that campus maintenance prioritize fixing broken and dim lights in front of The Courtyards on 17th Street and install brighter LED lights. ASUN will promote a “Virtual Safety Walk” Google form.
On this form, students can give information about and report lighting deficiencies on campus. A report, based on the feedback, will be created and sent to the university with recommendations on how funding should be allocated.
Government Bill 35 also passed. A member of the University Health Center Student Advisory Board will be appointed to serve as a liaison to ASUN efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion. They will be permitted to attend ASUN Diversity and Inclusion Committee meetings, communication between the two groups and help with projects.
Government Bill 36 passed, which means ASUN will support and promote the Stop Asian Hate Vigil on Friday night and encourage ASUN senators and the UNL student body to attend the event.
ASUN will allocate up to $31.42 for the purchasing of flowers and batteries for tealight candles. The vigil will take place Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. outside the Nebraska Union near Broyhill Fountain.
Government Bill 37 did not pass. This bill called on the ASUN Communications Committee to promote the Association of Campus Religious Workers on ASUN social media platforms.
The bill failed due to concerns regarding ACReW member organizations being predominantly Christian groups. Other senators also questioned whether the bill’s contents were in the scope of ASUN.
“For me, it’s not that the bill’s purpose is wrong,” Sen. Rohan Thakker said. “I just think that the explicitly Christian nature of ACReW makes it too problematic for me to support.”
Government Bill 38 passed. The Government Liaison Committee will host a booth on April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the union. The purpose of this booth is to educate students about what will be on the Lincoln City General Election ballot as well as information about where to vote.
Government Bill 39, which was added to the agenda, was postponed indefinitely for refinement, at the suggestion of Patrick Baker, external vice president-elect. He encouraged the refined bill to be brought before the 2021-2022 senate.
UNL students would be invited to a Unity Ticket event in the fall 2021 semester and would be an opportunity for students to learn from UNL professors and other keynote speakers, according to the bill.
Government Bill 40, also added to the agenda, passed. ASUN will hold the Electoral Commission accountable to more openly provide information to the entire student body of important dates regarding ASUN elections via university-wide emails.
Additionally, ASUN will post flyers around campus promoting the election and hold office hours in the ASUN office for those interested in running, according to the bill.
Senate Bill 47, which was discussed last week, was postponed indefinitely due to confusion about the bill. The bill is a bylaw amendment that would require recognized student organizations to clarify themselves as open membership or invite only.
Senate Bill 49 passed, which means ASUN will be a sponsor of the Spring 2021 Furniture Drive. The drive will take place on May 6 outside of the Harper-Schramm-Smith residence hall and on May 7 outside the Abel-Sandoz residence hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Senate Bill 50 passed. Sustain UNL will host the UNL Clothing Swap on April 20-21 from noon to 4 p.m.
Senate Bill 51 passed. Sustain UNL will host a To-Go Gardening Booth April 15 outside of the union near Broyhill Fountain from 2-5 p.m.
Senate Bill 52 passed. The Environmental Sustainability Committee, along with Sustain UNL and Divest NU, will host an information teach-in about divestment in front of the union on April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Senate Bills 50-52 are part of the Earthstock series of events.
Senate Bill 53 passed. ASUN, under the advisement of the Campus Life and Safety Committee and the ESC, will host the Earthstock Concert. The concert will take place on April 30 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Union Plaza Amphitheater.
Senate Resolution 10 passed, meaning senators representing the College of Arts and Sciences are encouraged to attend the Husker Career Closet to support the students participating. It will take place on April 20-22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is reserved for the students of the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business only.
Senate Resolution 11 passed. ASUN will retain the technology fee of $11 per credit hour, up to 15 credit hours, at its current amount for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The fee is assessed so the university can provide technology and information services to all students, according to Student Accounts.
This was the last full meeting of the 2020-21 administration before the transition meeting next week.
“It feels weird knowing that was our last official senate meeting,” Miller said. “But I look forward to the next administration, to the team that is coming in. They’re going to do equally great work, and I hope they exceed all the work that we did this past year.”
The next meeting will be on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union. That will be the transition meeting, in which the 2021-22 administration will be sworn into office. Due to social distancing guidelines, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.