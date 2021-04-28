The new Association of Students of the University of Nebraska senate passed the first piece of legislation of its term.
The senate also conducted internal elections for the speaker of the senate and Appointments Board chair.
Sen. Christine Trinh won a narrow election and will serve as the speaker of the senate for the 2021-22 administration. Trinh said in a nomination speech that she will work with senators on legislation and help them amplify their voices.
“As speaker, I would make it my mission not only to work with senators on legislation but to amplify their voice and ensure their presence and time in ASUN is worthwhile,” Trinh said.
Sen. Zoe Keese won election to be Appointments Board chair.
ASUN will allocate up to $4,250 from the Green Fund budget to the Student Organic Farm, after passing Government Bill 1.
During the open forum session of the meeting, Sen. Kat Woerner, author of the bill, read letters she had received in support of the bill. Farm members also voiced their support for the bill.
Money will be used for farm supplies such as seeds, tools and equipment, according to Woerner.
Woerner said that she is overjoyed that the bill passed after being reintroduced for the new senate. Most senators voiced their support. She hopes the bill will help get the name out about the Student Organic Farm.
President Batool Ibrahim said the first meeting went great, and she is proud of the senate that has been assembled.
“I am really proud of everyone,” she said. “It was really exciting and probably one of the most memorable ASUN nights since I’ve started ASUN.”
This was the final ASUN senate meeting of the academic year. Regular senate meetings will resume in the fall.