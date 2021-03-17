The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska senate passed legislation and discussed the Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response Training at the weekly meeting Wednesday night.
During the announcements portion of the meeting, several senators voiced their concerns regarding the mandatory sexual misconduct training.
The concerns included that the training could be triggering for students and some of the facial expressions and jokes were inappropriate for the training. Multiple senators expressed that they felt the university could have done a better job on it.
“I encourage students to contact ASUN directly with feedback regarding the university sexual misconduct training,” President Roni Miller said in a text. “Know that ASUN leadership is reaching out to administration to make our voices heard. Sexual misconduct on campus is far too important of an issue to not address correctly and inclusively with survivors in mind.”
Sen. Batool Ibrahim, Campus Life and Safety Committee co-chair, urged the senate to continue to uphold its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“In light of the shooting that happened in the Atlanta area and also the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, I think it is important for us to continue to uphold our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and more importantly the well-being of students on campus,” Ibrahim said.
Senate Bill 35 passed, meaning ASUN will sponsor the Spring 2021 Sustainability Roundtable on April 10 from 2-4 p.m. via Zoom. Members from the community will present topics related to sustainability, such as environmental justice and waste management.
ASUN members were encouraged to support and attend the event.
Senate Bill 36 passed as well. This bill enacts that the Platte Basin Timelapse, a media organization that utilizes time lapse photography and media to tell stories, will host a virtual video on April 20 from 3-5 p.m. titled, “Celebrate 10 years of conservation with Platte Basin Timelapse,” as part of the annual Earthstock event. A question and answer session supported by ASUN will occur after the video.
Senate Bill 37 passed, meaning the Environmental Sustainability Committee will host an international sustainability talk. The ESC will work in partnership with the Bosnian American Student Alliance to give international views and perspectives on sustainability. This Earthstock event will take place on April 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
“Sustainability is inherently global,” Sen. Rohan Thakker, ESC chair and author of the bill, said. “It is opening students' minds to different global perspectives that they may not have held before.”
Senate Bill 38 passed, which means that the recent Graduate Student Assembly bylaw changes will be reflected in the ASUN bylaws.
The changes are primarily centered around academic eligibility and privacy for members.
Senate Bill 39, an ASUN bylaw amendment, was discussed. The amendment includes giving the president the power to appoint Earthstock co-directors and a Walk the Row coordinator. It also makes the external vice president the liaison to the Homecoming Steering Committee.
The bill also adds Earthstock to the bylaws. Earthstock is a month-long event celebrating Earth Day and promoting sustainability.
In accordance with ASUN procedure, this bylaw amendment will be voted on next week.
The final bill, Senate Bill 40 passed. ASUN will allocate up to $500 to pay for the purchasing of green bandanas and resource cards for the Green Bandana Project.
The project works to destigmatize conversations and discussions regarding mental health on college campuses. Students can tie the bandanas to their backpacks to symbolize they are an ally in the fight to destigmatize mental health concerns. Information regarding mental health resource centers can be found on the resource cards.
“Statistics have shown that throughout this entire past year, mental health has declined in the population, specifically the student population,” Jaden Roe, co-author of the bill and speaker of the senate, said. “This project, as a whole, students need to get behind because it supports destigmatizing the talk about mental health awareness and mental health disparities and it also provides connections to those resources that will help a student get out of maybe that hole they are sitting in.”
The next senate meeting will take place Wednesday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom on the second floor of the union. However, due to social distancing restrictions and limited occupancy, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.