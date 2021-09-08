The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska approved all appointments and passed legislation in their senate meeting Wednesday night.
After a contentious open forum portion of the meeting regarding the appointment of Nakanda Kairigi to be co-director of the Freshman Campus Leadership Associates, ASUN entered into a closed session for the “protection of public interest,” according to ASUN bylaws.
Last week, Speaker of the Senate Christine Trinh raised concerns regarding Kairigi’s appointment and whether she was the right person for the position. ASUN approved Lauren Kruger to be FCLA co-director in the previous meeting, but senators tabled the second co-director appointment to this week’s meeting.
During the open forum, multiple speakers spoke in support of Kairigi’s appointment, including Kairigi, who was not in attendance in person last week. Kairigi said during this week’s meeting she was “shocked” when Trinh brought up concerns that had not been brought to her attention by Trinh before.
The closed session lasted for about an hour before the senate reconvened and completed the meeting’s agenda.
Following the closed session, all those in attendance almost unanimously approved Kairigi’s appointment with four abstentions.
The Daily Nebraskan reached out to Kairigi for comment following her appointment.
Trinh, who received considerable backlash during the open forum for raising concerns, said Kairigi, who will also serve on ASUN’s Committee for Free Allocations, is a great leader.
“She is a person many people look up to,” Trinh said in a text after the meeting. “I look forward to seeing her accomplishments in CFA and FCLA this year.”
ASUN passed legislation in support of a 9/11 memorial for Thursday, Sept. 9. At 8 a.m. ASUN will partner with Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement and the Military and Veterans Success Center to place flags on the green space near the Broyhill Fountain outside the Nebraska Union.
After the flag placing there will be a moment of silence near the flagpole between the Nebraska Union and the Canfield Administration Building.
“The majority of the UNL undergraduate student population were either infants or not even born at this time in history, so while the firsthand experience of that day might not exist in their minds, the legacy and bravery of the American spirit can succeed throughout the generations through its memorial,” Government Liaison Committee Chair Tanmayee Chengalasetty said.
ASUN also approved the appointments of Shivani Mudhelli to the FCLA Appointments Board at large, Ornella Uwayo Keza to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and Aleks Glowik to the Campus Life and Safety Committee.
The next ASUN senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m.