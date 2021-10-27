The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska met on East Campus Wednesday night for its weekly senate meeting in which it passed two pieces of legislation.
After tabling a resolution last week for more internal discussion, ASUN approved support for Eddie Sicilia, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, and his work to support patients of breast cancer.
Sicilia is selling t-shirts for $20 to help raise money for medical bills for 10 different breast cancer patients. According to the resolution, he hopes to sell 1,000 shirts.
ASUN senators will support this initiative by purchasing shirts or sharing it with other organizations in which they are affiliated with. The initiative will also be promoted on ASUN social media.
ASUN will support the Any1 and Every1 campaign. This campaign is partnered with 1 for All, a non-profit organization that educates people on First Amendment rights.
Any1 and Every1 will host booths on the Nebraskan Union Plaza on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 8, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
“This campaign essentially raises awareness about the students, like across universities, their First Amendment Rights and how they can exercise them while in school,” Sen. Tanmayee Chengalasetty, chair of ASUN’s Government Liaison Committee and author of the legislation, said.
ASUN also appointed Thursey Cook and Margaret Nongo-Okojokwu to the UNL Publications Board, Chause Auman to the Campus Life and Safety Committee and Madison Whitney to the Green Fund.
Mohammed Baba Yussif was appointed as a graduate senator.
The next ASUN meeting will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union. The public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.