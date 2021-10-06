The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday night to vote on two bills and committee appointments at its weekly senate meeting.
This is the first time in two weeks that ASUN will have more than one piece of legislation on the agenda. Three weeks ago, senators passed five legislative items.
The first piece of legislation would designate the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, as the university’s annual migration game.
Husker Athletics would allocate a larger portion of ticket sales to allow students to attend, according to the bill.
ASUN will also vote on a bill that would give ASUN’s continued support of the Green Bandana Project. If passed, ASUN will have a booth outside of the Nebraska Union Plaza on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to advocate for mental health and promote the project.
ASUN would also allocate up to $30 to provide packages that would consist of self-care items to be handed out with the bandanas.
“I think it’s important for ASUN to support the Green Bandana project because not only does it raise mental health awareness on campus but it allows students to find mental health advocates and resources through their own peers," ASUN Sen. Naren Narasimhan, who authored the bill, said in a text.
Appointments to the ASUN Appointments Board and the Freshman Campus Leaders Associates will also be voted on.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union. The public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.