On Wednesday, April 22, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will host a virtual town hall meeting over Zoom to discuss revisions to the Student Code of Conduct with Jake Johnson, assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs.
The Code of Conduct must be reviewed and voted upon by the faculty senate and student governments of each NU system university, according to Drew Harrahill, internal vice president.
At the beginning of the semester, ASUN hosted a feedback session with Johnson to garner student input on the proposed revisions. The 2019-20 senate met with Johnson during one of its meetings as he presented the proposed changes and took questions.
After deliberation, ASUN voted to pass a bill recommending 13 changes to the code at the following meeting. The recommendations included changes to the language of certain provisions and are meant to protect students from university reach into off-campus affairs, according to former President Emily Johnson.
According to current President Roni Miller, the changes that have been implemented in the newest draft include the changes the 2019-20 senate recommended regarding university alcohol regulation power and excluding inadmissible evidence from conduct hearings.
According to Harrahill, the goal of the town hall is to get the new senators oriented with the Code of Conduct.
“We do not want important information to be missed by the senate or the public,” he said.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m.