The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed two bills on Wednesday, one in support of the “1 is still 1” lymphoma awareness campaign and the other to promote testing for sexually transmitted infections through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women’s Center.
Resolution 12, authored by Sen. Ethan Dunn and submitted by the Communications Committee, asked members to promote STI testing at the UNL Women’s Center and overall sexual health for students on social media and in group chats.
Dunn said when he spoke with the head of the Women’s Center, they both agreed STI testing through the center was not well-known by students and so he decided to make this bill.
Sen. Alec Miller, Sen. Jessica Stump and the Campus Life & Safety Committee asked through Resolution 13 for ASUN to bring awareness on Instagram and sign a Change.org petition for the “1 is still 1” campaign. The campaign, brought to ASUN’s attention by UNL Students Together Against Cancer, talked about how young adults with lymphoma are not being researched or treated correctly.
ASUN also passed ten Appropriation bills including ASUN, University Health Center, Nebraska Unions, University Program Council, Transit Services, Student Readership Program, Lied Center Arts for All, DailyER, The Daily Nebraskan and Campus Recreations.
The Committee for Fee Allocations has a total of $28.4 million to distribute. ASUN passed for $535,929, while UPC passed for $278,657, which is $3,000 less than the previous year. The Lied Center Arts for All program passed for $210,000 and the Student Readership Program passed for $125,000.
The Daily Nebraskan passed for $159,602, while The DailyER passed for $6,400. During discussion about The Daily Nebraskan’s allocation, two senators brought up that an anonymous student was concerned with pay at the DN and the DailyER. The Experience Lab at the College of Journalism and Mass Communications was also discussed concerning similarities between the publication and the class.
Some back and forth also ensued when it came to Transit Services. Some senators had left before voting a first time on Transit’s amount, so there was a need to revote after a break to ensure a quorum still remained. Voting resulted in 13 “yes” and 11 “no,” and Transit Services was ultimately passed for $1,516,541.
The Nebraska Unions passed for $5,446,988 and University Health Center passed for $7,665,897.
While Campus Recreation passed for $8,685,280, Sen. Meyri Ibrahim discussed accessibility for students who cannot use services at Recreation buildings. Gender inclusivity was also brought up because as of right now, the Rec Center pool requires a gender decision in order to use the facility.
Batool Ibrahim, current president of ASUN, brought up that there are conversations across University of Nebraska campuses to include more gender-neutral bathrooms. The rec has been working to get rid of certain rules pertaining to gender and being more inclusive to everyone on campus.
“I also want to commend Senator Ibrahim for thinking about students who aren’t in the room,” Batool Ibrahim said. “I think we are all able-bodied students that can go to the Campus Rec and not think about if the equipment or the environment itself is accessible to us.”