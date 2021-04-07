The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will vote on four pieces of legislation at the weekly senate meeting on Wednesday.
There will also be several pieces of emergency legislation proposed at the end of the meeting, according to Jaden Roe, speaker of the senate.
Government Bill 31 will be voted on. This bill is to support the approval of an amendment to the Board of Regents policies to include environmental, social and governance factors as important variables in investment strategies. This amendment will be proposed to the regents at Friday’s meeting.
“Right now, the only goal of Fund N investments is to maximize returns,” Drew Harrahill, internal vice president, said in a text. “This change does not change that primary goal, but allows for greater flexibility when creating an investment portfolio which aligns with the university's values and mission.”
Government Bill 32, authored by the Freshman Campus Leadership Associates, will also be voted on. This bill, if passed, means that ASUN would support the implementation of a public database that would include every incident of racial bias, racism or discrimination that has been reported to the university.
According to the bill, the database would include summaries of incidents as well as codes that were violated. The database would also include how the incident is being handled according to federal and university guidelines.
The database would be on the Institutional Equity and Compliance website, if passed. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion would also appoint someone to update the database. Finally, students would be alerted of the database through social media and emails.
Senate Bill 47, a special rules amendment regarding Recognized Student Organizations, will be proposed. The amendment would add a section to the ASUN bylaws requiring RSOs to be classified as open membership or invite-only.
In accordance with ASUN rules, this special rules amendment will be discussed this week and voted on next week.
Senate Resolution 9, if passed, means that ASUN will support the implementation of open educational resources as well as Inclusive Access course-tagging for the 2022 Spring Semester.
OER and Inclusive Access textbooks have saved NU students over $6 million dollars as of the 2021 Spring Semester, according to the bill.
Course tagging on MyRED will allow students to see what courses offer OER and Inclusive Access materials. The Open Nebraska initiative will help give students more information about these materials and how it can help them educationally as well as financially, according to the bill.
“It’s a very simple and inexpensive way for students to learn,” Erin Kruger, chair of the Academic Committee, said in a text. “If students are more aware of how OER and Inclusive Access can benefit them, faculty may be more likely to adopt the use of OER and Inclusive Access in the future.”
The senate meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom on the second floor of the Nebraska Union. However, due to social distancing restrictions and limited occupancy, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.