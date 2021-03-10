The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to vote on five pieces of legislation.
Senate Bills 29 through 32, which were discussed at last week's meeting, will be voted on this week.
Senate Bill 29, a bylaw revision, would require the internal vice president to keep an accurate list of senators in attendance at the senate meetings if passed.
Additionally, this bill updates the name of the Scarlet Guard to the Student Alumni Association, in regard to the Homecoming Steering Committee.
Senate Bill 30, also a bylaw revision, would allow the IVP, under extenuating circumstances, tochange the meetings from in-person to virtual up until noon on the day of the meeting. Those circumstances may include a public health emergency, poor driving conditions and canceled classes.
Senate Bill 31, a special rules amendment, would once again allow the IVP to change the meetings from in-person to virtual until noon the day of the meeting. The proposed amendment would also make it mandatory for all votes taken during a web meeting to be made public.
The bill would also remove a portion of the special rules that prohibits computers and mobile devices from being used during meetings.
Senate Bill 32, another special rules amendment, would disallow authors of a bill to chair the senate meeting during the discussions of the bill. The amendment would also require all bills to be sent to the speaker of the senate by 8 p.m. on the Monday prior to the meeting. However, the speaker may accept bills after this deadline if they choose.
Senate Bill 34 will also be discussed and voted on. If this bill passes, the Government Liaison Committee will co-host a Lincoln City Council candidate discussion panel with the UNL Young Democrats and College Republicans on March 23 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Ballroom in the Nebraska Union. There will also be an option to attend via Zoom.
“SB34 is an important bill as bi-partisan events are far and few between on campus,” Brent Lucke, author of the bill, said in a text. “Additionally many Huskers will be eligible to vote in the Lincoln City Council election May 4, 2021, and news coverage of these local races are not as accessible as state or national races.”
The senate meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom on the second floor of the union. However, due to social-distancing restrictions and limited occupancy, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.