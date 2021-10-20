The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to vote on one bylaw revision at its weekly meeting.
ASUN will vote on a bylaw revision that was introduced at last week's meeting. The revision would change the name of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion to the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Per ASUN bylaws, such amendments must be introduced at the meeting prior to a final vote.
“Although it is a simple word change, it has a lot of weight,” Bhagya Pushkaran, co-chair of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion, said while presenting the legislation last week. “It better reflects what our goals are.”
The senate will also consider the appointment of Kathryn Fortenberry for a senator-at-large position, according to a text from ASUN Speaker of the Senate Christine Trinh.
The meeting will take place in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union at 6:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to join via Zoom.