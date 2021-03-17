The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday, March 17, to discuss six pieces of legislation at the weekly senate meeting.
The legislation being voted on and discussed include sustainability, well-being and bylaw related bills.
Senate Bill 35 proposes a sustainability roundtable. If passed, ASUN will sponsor the Spring 2021 Sustainability Roundtable on April 10 from 2-4 p.m. via Zoom. Community members will present on sustainability related topics like environmental justice and waste management.
The bill also encourages senators and other members of ASUN to attend the event, hosted by the Environmental Leadership Program.
Senate Bill 36 is also related to sustainability. If passed, the Platte Basin Timelapse, an organization using time lapse photography and media to tell stories, will host a virtual video on April 20 from 3-5 p.m. titled, “Celebrate 10 years of conservation with Platte Basin Timelapse,” as part of the annual Earthstock event. The video will be followed by a student question and answer session supported by ASUN.
Senate Bill 37, if passed, would enact that the Environmental Sustainability Committee host an international sustainability talk. The ESC would work in partnership with the Bosnian American Student Association to give international views and perspectives on sustainability. This Earthstock event would take place on April 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Senate Bill 38, if passed, would enact that the recent Graduate Student Assembly bylaw changes be reflected in the ASUN bylaws. The changes are mostly centered around academic eligibility for members.
Senate Bill 39 is an ASUN bylaw amendment. The changes include giving the President the power to appoint Earthstock co-directors and a Walk the Row coordinator and making the external vice president the liaison to the Homecoming Steering Committee.
Additionally, the amendment would add Earthstock to the bylaws. Earthstock is a month-long event celebrating Earth Day and promoting sustainability.
This bill will be discussed and then voted on next week in accordance with ASUN procedure.
Senate Bill 40, if passed, would allocate up to $500 to pay for the purchasing of green bandanas and resource cards for the Green Bandana Project.
The Green Bandana Project is a nation-wide campaign that hopes to destigmatize the conversations and discussions regarding mental health on college campuses, according to the bill. Students tie the bandanas to their backpacks to symbolize they are an ally in the fight to destigmatize mental health concerns. The resource card has information for mental health resource centers.
“It’s important to have the Green Bandana project on campus because it creates a renewed sense of belonging for individuals and it opens up a discussion about mental health awareness and mental health resources,” Sen. Tessa Yackley, co-author of the bill, said in a text. “If the Green Bandana project can even help one person feel less alone or empowered to seek help, then it is worth it.”
The senate meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom on the second floor of the Nebraska Union. However, due to social distancing restrictions and limited occupancy, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.