The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to discuss and vote on six pieces of legislation at the weekly senate meeting.
The legislation includes bills regarding the appropriation of funds, well-being and sustainability.
Appropriations Bill 10, if passed, would allocate $960,300 to Campus Recreation Repair and Improvement from the University Program and Facilities Fees Fund B.
Senate Bill 45, regarding the Green Bandana Project, will be discussed and voted on. If this bill passes, it means that ASUN will hold a booth on April 5, 7 and 9 outside the Nebraska Union as well as on April 6 and 8 at the Nebraska East Union from noon to 1 p.m. to hand out resources for the Green Bandana Project.
Additionally, the bill would enact that the Communications Committee advertises and promotes the booths on all social media platforms.
Senate Bill 46 would allow the Environmental Sustainability Committee to host the Earthstock Block Party in the Meier Commons if passed. The event will take place on April 22 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. with 17 booths in attendance to help celebrate Earth Day and Earthstock.
“If you want to learn about sustainability and want to have fun, please come,” Rohan Thakker, ESC chair, said in a text.
Government Bill 29, if passed, means that a food donation bin would be placed outside of every Herbie’s Market and students would be encouraged to purchase food and place it in the bins. The donations would be collected by Husker Pantry, who would redistribute the donations to food-insecure students.
The bill also asks that this program be advertised in the newsletter that is sent to UNL students, on posters in the Herbie’s Markets and on the digital screens in the dining centers.
Finally, this bill also asks ASUN senate to allocate up to $200 for the purchasing of bins as well as for promotion around campus.
“The Husker Pantry is one of the most important resources on campus. Food insecurity affects so many UNL students, with nearly one in three students on our campus worrying about not having enough food until they get money to buy more,” President Roni Miller said in a text. “ASUN has always had a strong partnership with the Husker Pantry and I look forward to it only growing.”
If Government Bill 30 passes, ASUN will support the creation of LinkNU, a social media platform which utilizes Slack and Instagram. The purpose of this platform is to connect students across the Nebraska school system.
The bill also asks that ASUN support adding LinkNU to the UNL admissions page as well as having it added to the transfer student process so incoming transfer students do not have to seek out the platform themselves.
This bill also asks that ASUN members spread the word about the platform on other recognized student organizations social media.
Senate Resolution 8 will also be voted on. If passed, ASUN will encourage Dining Services to adopt a more comprehensive and publicly available database of all ingredient and allergen details regarding the food being served.
The senate meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Plains Room B-C in the Nebraska East Union. However, due to social distancing restrictions and limited occupancy, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.