The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to vote on eight proposed bills.
Government Bill 7, submitted by ASUN President Roni Miller, proposes that ASUN support and co-sponsor the Walk the Row event with Big Red Resilience and Well-being on Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This walk will be followed by a panel discussion at the College of Business auditorium supporting The Bridge Behavioral Recovery and Rehabilitation Center and the UNL Collegiate Recovery Community.
The bill also asks that ASUN allocate up to $500 dollars to rent the College of Business auditorium for the event.
Government Bill 8 asks that ASUN approves the Graduate Student Assembly bylaw amendments that were passed during GSA’s October meeting. In order to pass, it needs a two-thirds vote in the senate.
Government Bill 9 proposes that this year’s Student Leadership Summit, hosted and sponsored by ASUN, be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Government Bill 10 regards the university’s COVID-19 Randomized Mitigation Diagnostic Testing. This bill proposes that ASUN co-sponsors a booth with the Office of Student Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in order to encourage students to take part in the random testing.
“Randomized mitigation diagnostic testing is an important addition to UNL’s testing strategy and even more important for students to participate,” Miller said in a text. “A better understanding of spread, especially asymptomatic cases, can better tailor our response. Not to mention, more information can only improve our ability to keep our loved ones safe.”
Government Bill 11, if passed, will allow for ASUN to co-sponsor a Women of Color in STEM panel with the Black Student Union on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The last government bill senate will vote on is Government Bill 12. This bill proposes that two booths be held on Oct. 27 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ASUN will co-host the booths with The Circle and distribute information regarding the 2020 general election.
In addition to those government bills, the senate will also vote on two senate bills.
Senate Bill 9, submitted by the Communications Committee, will host a WTF, or What to Fix, booth on Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Nebraska Union. Additionally, the bill also asks the senate to allocate up to $50 to purchase Halloween candy, Post-it Notes and pumpkins.
The last bill the senate will vote on is Senate Bill 10. This bill proposes that a booth be held on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to hand out informational brochures on cybersecurity, cybersecurity tips and candy.
The senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.