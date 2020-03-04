As elections draw ever nearer, it is business as usual for the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska.
ASUN will meet on Wednesday, March 4, to discuss five pieces of legislation related to the Husker Pantry, an off-campus housing service website, a possible switch to digital subscriptions for local newspapers, educating students on the environmental initiatives and making changes to the recognized student organization bylaws.
In October 2019, ASUN passed legislation that allowed it to purchase a Red 440 Meal Pack from University Dining Services in order to donate those meals to the Husker Pantry as single-swipes given out to students.
According to Senate Resolution 6, all 440 of those swipes have already been used since they became available in January 2020. The resolution, if passed, would give ASUN’s support to an annual donation plan approved by Dining Services.
According to the legislation, Dining Services will donate one meal swipe to the Husker Pantry for every meal plan purchased each year. Drew Harrahill, speaker of the senate and part of the team that worked on the original bill, said he and teammate Sen. Jaden Roe are very excited about this development.
“This started as an idea that we heard from other Big Ten Conference schools, and now it will be a sustainable program that provides thousands of meals to UNL students every year,” Harrahill said in a text.
Rent College Pads, an online service that helps college students search for housing near their respective campuses by centralizing listings, approached ASUN about a partnership, according to Government Bill 42. The bill moves for ASUN to pursue a formal agreement with Rent College Pads that would allow them to host a housing website through the ASUN website.
Government Bill 41 proposes that ASUN transition from print subscriptions to the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald to digital subscriptions. According to the bill, the two publications have offered to switch to digital while keeping the price stagnant.
According to Senate Bill 32, University Dining Services has several sustainability initiatives that it is struggling to educate students on, namely the biodigester in Selleck Dining Center and the reusable food containers available at the East Campus Dining Center.
The bill proposes that ASUN help remedy this lack of awareness by holding a booth, hosted by the Environmental Sustainability Committee, in the Selleck lobby on Monday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bill also moves for ASUN to allocate $75 to purchase metal straws to hand out to students who interact with the booth.
Senate Bill 31 aims to bring the RSO bylaws into accordance with practices already in place of Student Services and Student Involvement, according to Jared Long, internal vice president and author of the bill. This includes the use of the NvolveU portal for business such as submitting a constitution for approval.
ASUN will meet on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union.