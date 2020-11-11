The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to vote on four pieces of legislation.
The first bill is Government Bill 16, and if passed would mean that ASUN accepts the electoral rules that the Election Commission submits to the ASUN Senate each semester.
The rules submitted this year are the same as last years, except for one change that shifts the election calendar back two weeks in the spring to make up for the changes in the spring semester schedule.
The next bill is Government Bill 17. This bill asks that ASUN partner with the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education and Counseling and Psychological Services to create a group for women of color who have survived sexual assault and violence to help them process trauma and support one another.
“Cultural traditions and taboos has tremendous affect on the processing and journey of a sexual assault/violence survivor and it is crucial that ASUN supports and continues to support this initiative for women of color to feel safe and have a sense of community,” Saisha Adhikari, external vice president, said in a text.
Senate Bill 17 will also be voted on. This bill, if passed, will allow for ASUN to host a booth on Nov. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to encourage students to use their remaining meal swipes to purchase food at the Willa Cather Dining Center Herbie’s Market and donate that food to the Husker Pantry.
The bill also encourages senators to donate food to the pantry and assist with the booth.
Senate Bill 18 asks that ASUN co-host a “Women in STEM” booth with the Engineering Student Advisory Board. The booth would be on Monday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of the Nebraska Union.
Informational brochures, resources, buttons, candy and t-shirts will be handed out at the booth. The bill also allocates up to $524 for the purchase of Women in STEM t-shirts from 402ink.
The senate meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.