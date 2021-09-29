The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday night to discuss one piece of legislation.
The proposed bill calls on ASUN to sponsor, promote and coordinate Converge Nebraska during the 2021-22 academic year.
Converge Nebraska is a program run by ASUN that has students fill out a Google Form about their political views. ASUN then partners them up with students with differing viewpoints to have a productive discourse where students can learn from one another, according to ASUN Chief of Staff Cameron Collier.
“Converge gives students a chance to have this important discourse, because in such a politically divisive time that we are in now, we need to give good, civil discussions rather than screaming matches,” Collier said in a text.
Converge Nebraska registration would open Monday, Oct. 4 and continue through Oct. 22. The conversations would start after Oct. 22.
If approved, ASUN would promote the event on its social media and continue to promote and advertise the events throughout campus. ASUN would also help participants find a public space to meet and will offer the ASUN office as a space to meet.
The bill would also allow ASUN to host a booth at the Nebraska Union Plaza on Monday, Oct. 4, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. to advertise the event and assist with registration.
ASUN will also vote on three committee appointments.
The meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Plains Room at the Nebraska East Union and will also be available via Zoom.