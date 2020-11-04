The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to vote on five pieces of legislation.
The first bill is Senate Bill 13, which was postponed from last week's meeting to this week's meeting. It proposes that ASUN holds a booth on Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Willa Cather Dining Center, according to a text from Environmental Sustainability Committee Chair Rohan Thakker.
At the booth, candy and water bottles would be handed out and students could play interactive games. The students working at the booth would read from informational posters and hand out flyers from the Office of Sustainability.
The next bill is Government Bill 15. This bill proposes that ASUN approves of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate amendments to the UNL bylaws. If the senate passes the bill, ASUN will recommend the changes to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents for approval.
The amendments to the bylaws include changes that alter several academic and committee responsibilities.
Senate Bill 15 proposes amendments to the ASUN bylaws regarding the language on requirements for certain positions, specifically the Graduate Student Assembly and other executive committees. The changes would allow for graduate student senators to fulfill the requirement of serving on a committee by serving on the Graduate Student Assembly.
Senate Resolution 2 advocates for flexibility in the university’s Pass/No Pass policy. If passed, the resolution would advocate for the university to update the existing Pass/No Pass policy to resemble the policy taken in the spring semester.
Additionally, it would support extending the deadline to switch courses to Pass/No Pass for the 2020 Fall Semester until after final grades are posted and that all classes can be switched to Pass/No Pass even if previously ineligible.
Finally, the bill advocates for classes taken as a Pass/No Pass in the fall semester to not affect a student’s GPA.
Senate Resolution 3 proposes that ASUN supports the implementation of a well-being button on Canvas that would bring students to existing resource pages regarding mental well-being.
“I feel that the implantation of the well-being button has the potential to help thousands of students gain knowledge and access to the wonderful mental health resources we have here at UNL and in the greater Lincoln community,” Patrick Baker, Campus Life and Safety Committee co-chair said.
The senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.