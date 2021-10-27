The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, ASUN, will meet Wednesday to vote on two pieces of legislation and a variety of appointments.
ASUN will once again discuss, debate and vote on a resolution to support Eddie Sicilia, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, and the work he is doing for breast cancer awareness. He is helping 10 breast cancer patients who are struggling to pay their medical bills. Sicilia sells t-shirts for $20 to help raise money and has set a goal to sell 1,000 shirts, according to the resolution.
The legislation also calls on senators to support this initiative by purchasing shirts or sharing it with other organizations they are affiliated with. It also asks ASUN to promote the initiative on the official ASUN social media platforms.
The senate will also consider a resolution that calls on ASUN to support and promote the Any1 and Every1 campaign.
The legislation states this campaign is partnered with 1 for All, a nonprofit organization educating people on First Amendment rights.
Some Any1 and Every1 campaign members would also host a booth on the Nebraska Union Plaza on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 8, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Great Plains Room of the Nebraska East Union at 6:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to join via Zoom.