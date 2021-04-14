The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will convene Wednesday for the final meeting of the 2020-21 ASUN administration and vote on 14 pieces of legislation.
Jake Johnson, associate to the chancellor for Institutional Equity and Compliance, will speak to the senate regarding the concerns that have been raised regarding the sexual misconduct training.
Government Bill 32, if passed, would officially state ASUN’s support for the implementation of a public database that would include every incident of racial bias, racism or discrimination reported to the university. This bill was supposed to be voted on last week, but was postponed for revisions.
Government Bill 34 will also be voted on. If this bill is passed, ASUN would recommend that campus maintenance prioritize fixing broken and dim lights on 17th Street in front of the Courtyards with LED lights. ASUN would also promote a “Virtual Safety Walk” Google form on social media to gather information from students about areas of lighting deficiencies on campus.
A report would be submitted to the university based on student feedback regarding areas of safety concern and recommendations for prioritizing spending.
Government Bill 35, if passed, would allow for a member of the University Health Center Student Advisory Board to serve as a liaison for ASUN efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion. The individual would be allowed to attend Diversity and Inclusion Committee meetings and help with projects.
Government Bill 36 is regarding the upcoming Stop Asian Hate Vigil on Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. near Broyhill Fountain in front of the Nebraska Union. If passed, ASUN will support and promote the event and encourage ASUN senators and the UNL student body to attend the event.
Additionally, ASUN would allocate up to $31.42 for the purchasing of batteries for tealight candles and flowers.
“It’s important for students to attend the stop Asian hate vigil to honor those who have lost their lives and support the AAPI community during these difficult times,” Saisha Adhikari, external vice president, said in a text.
Government Bill 37, if passed, means the Communications Committee will promote the Association of Campus Religious Workers on ASUN social media platforms. ACReW is a platform that spreads information about religious groups, according to the bill. The bill also calls for unbiased promotion regarding which religious platforms are shared.
Government Bill 38 will also be voted on. If this bill passes, the Government Liaison Committee will host a booth on April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the union. This booth will help students know what will appear on the Lincoln City General Election ballot and where they can vote.
Senate Bill 47, which was discussed last week, will be voted on this week. If passed, this bill will add a section to the ASUN bylaws that would require Recognized Student Organizations to be classified as open membership or invite only.
Senate Bill 49, if passed, means ASUN will be a sponsor of the Spring 2021 Furniture Drive. The event will take place May 6 at Harper-Schramm-Smith residence hall and May 7 at Abel-Sandoz residence hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Senate Bill 50 will be voted on. If passed, Sustain UNL will host the UNL Clothing Swap on April 20-21 from noon to 4 p.m. as part of Earthstock.
Senate Bill 51, if passed, means Sustain UNL will host a To-Go Gardening Booth on April 15 from 2-5 p.m. near Broyhill Fountain in front of the union as part of Earthstock.
Senate Bill 52 means the Environmental Sustainability Committee will partner with Sustain UNL and Divest NU to host an informational teach-in regarding divestment on April 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. if passed.
Senate Bill 53 will be voted on. If passed, ASUN, under the direction of the Campus Life and Safety Committee and Environmental Sustainability Committee, will host the Earthstock Concert on April 30 from 5-8 p.m. at the Union Plaza Amphitheater.
Senate Resolution 10, if passed, means ASUN College of Arts and Sciences senators are encouraged to attend the Husker Career Closet April 20-22 during the operating hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Senate Resolution 11 is the final bill on the agenda. If passed, ASUN will retain the technology fee at its current amount of $11 per credit hour for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The technology fee is used for improving technological aspects of the university, according to the Technology Fee Committee’s website.
Wednesday's senate meeting with take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union. Due to social distancing guidelines, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.
This article was updated at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, to correct the summary of Wednesday's meeting.