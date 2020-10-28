The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will vote on five bills Wednesday.
The first bill that will be discussed and voted on is Government Bill 13. This bill, if passed, will allocate up to $6,504.42 for the Student Organic Farm. The money would come from the 2020-21 ASUN Green Fund budget.
“[The Student Organic Farm] aims to reduce food insecurity within the Lincoln community while providing knowledge and insight into the virtues of small-scale organic farming through hands-on, experiential learning,” Emma Clausen, Green Fund Selections Committee Chair, said in an email.
The next bill being voted on is Senate Bill 11. This bill proposes that ASUN use the University of Nebraska-Lincoln digital marketing boards to promote sustainable eating habits. It will also give students the chance to win a $20 Rutabagas gift card.
Senate Bill 12 proposes that ASUN co-sponsors the E.N. Thompson Forum Sustainability Idea Award. This award will be given to Recognized Student Organizations that create a sustainability idea that aligns with UNL’s plan on sustainability and resilience.
Senate Bill 13 proposes that ASUN holds a booth on Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Willa Cather Dining Center. At the booth, candy and water bottles will be handed out and students can play interactive games. The students working at the booth will read from informational posters and hand out flyers from the Office of Sustainability.
The last bill that will be voted on is Senate Bill 14. This bill, if passed, will allow the Campus Life and Safety Committee to host a booth on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Nebraska Union. Candy and information regarding the resources available through the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education will be handed out at the booth. The bill also asks that ASUN allocate up to $30 for candy and poster boards.
The senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.