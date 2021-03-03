The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to discuss eight pieces of legislation at the first in-person weekly senate meeting of the year.
The legislation being discussed includes multiple bills regarding events being hosted by the Environmental Sustainability Committee and amendments and revisions to ASUN special rules and bylaws.
The first bill is Senate Bill 26 which, if enacted, would allow the ESC and ASUN to hold a booth on April 8 from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Nebraska Union. One hundred zero-waste starter kits will be handed out at the booth. The kits consist of reusable shopping bags, metal water bottles, a metal straw, wool dryer balls and a fabric mask.
Senate Bill 27 was also submitted by the ESC. If this bill passes, ESC will co-host a movie night with the University Program Council on April 2 from 9-11:45 p.m. in Devaney parking lot 52. “The Lorax” and “WALL-E” will be played, and the purpose of showing these movies is to educate students on better sustainability practices while also entertaining them.
If Senate Bill 28 passes, ESC will co-host a political roundtable along with UNL Young Democrats, UNL Young Democratic Socialists of America, Turning Point USA and AcClimate UNL on April 13 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. The purpose of this roundtable event is to provide students with information regarding climate policy from a variety of perspectives.
“With the national climate movement and the push for divestments at UNL, these events are more important than ever,” Rohan Thakker, ESC chair, said in a text.
Senate Bill 29 is a bylaw revision. If this bill is passed, it would now require the internal vice president to keep an accurate list of senators in attendance at the senate meetings.
This bill also updates the name of the Scarlet Guard to the Student Alumni Association, in regard to the Homecoming Steering Committee.
Senate Bill 30 is a bylaw revision that allows the IVP, under extenuating circumstances,tochange the meetings from in person to virtual up until noon on the day of the meeting. Such circumstances would include a public health emergency, poor driving conditions and cancelled classes.
Senate Bill 31 is a special rules amendment that once again allows the IVP to change the meetings from in-person to virtual until noon the day of the meeting. The proposed revision also makes it mandatory for all votes taken during a web meeting to be made public.
Additionally, this bill removes a section of the special rules that prohibits computers and mobile devices from being used during meetings.
Senate Bill 32 is a special rules amendment regarding legislative practices. If passed, authors of a bill will not be allowed to chair the senate meetings during the proceedings of the bill. Additionally, the amendment also requires all bills to be sent to the speaker of the senate by 8 p.m. on the Monday before the meeting. The speaker may accept bills after this deadline at their discretion.
The bylaw revisions and special rules amendments will be discussed this week and voted on next week.
The final piece of legislation is Senate Resolution 7. If this resolution passes, ASUN would encourage the Athletic Department to stop releasing helium balloons during football games. Additionally, ASUN would encourage no further purchasing of helium.
Finally, ASUN would encourage the continued discussions between students, student government, registered student organizations, Procurement Services, the Office of Sustainability and the Athletic Department regarding the balloons.
The senate meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom on the second floor of the Nebraska Union. However, due to social distancing restrictions and limited occupancy, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.