The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will hold the final meeting under the current administration at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union.
The senate will vote on 10 appropriations bills for the following fee users, approving or denying them for the following amounts:
ASUN: $535,929 (Fund A) and $125,000 (Fund B)
University Health Center: $7,665,897
Unions: $5,446,988
UPC: $210,000
Transit Services: $1,516,541
Student Readership Program
DailyER: $6,400
The Daily Nebraskan: $159,602
Campus Recreation: $8,685,280
Senators Cameron Collier and Andrew Donesky will seek senate approval to the Vice Chancellor Search Committee following their appointment by President Ibrahim.
Resolution 12 would have ASUN ask senators to encourage sexually transmitted infections testing through the UNL Women’s Center on social media and in group chats.
Resolution 13 would have ASUN ask senators to sign a Change.org petition titled “1 is still 1,” asking the National Institute of Health to fund young adult cancer research.
The meeting will also be available on Zoom.