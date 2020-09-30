Chancellor Ronnie Green will answer senators’ campus-related questions during the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska weekly meeting on Wednesday.
“Connecting student leaders with decision-makers is a constant priority for ASUN leadership,” President Roni Miller said in a text. “Having the opportunity to talk personally with the chancellor, get important questions answered and better inform our leadership are all extremely important as we continue to navigate the dynamic situation on campus.”
Four bills will be presented at the meeting, pertaining to upcoming initiatives and events.
Government Bill 5 is authored by Cameron Collier, chair of the Government Liaison Committee, and it extends ASUN’s current efforts to promote voter registration on campus. If the bill passes, ASUN will partner with the Huskers Vote Coalition to register voters through Vote.org outside of the Nebraska Union on Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
“A lot of people don’t register to vote because they don’t know how, or think that it’s a long tedious process,” Collier said in a text. “We’re trying to break that stigma and also let students know that their vote does count, and this is the way their voice can be heard.”
Senate Bill 4 encourages each senator to complete well-being training through Big Red Resilience and Well-Being. According to the bill, the training aims to expand students’ understanding of mental health and well-being.
Continuing the trend of well-being legislation, Senate Bill 5 proposes that ASUN and Counseling and Psychological Services host a virtual group therapy session Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The session will focus on the adverse mental health conditions brought on or intensified by COVID-19.
Senate Bill 6 proposes another event. The bill focuses on sustainable practices. If passed, ASUN will host a booth outside of the union Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pass out water bottles and candy and play interactive games with the booth’s visitors.
The bill also proposes that ASUN allocate up to $50 for materials for the booth.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.