The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to vote on legislation that would support their commitment to start conversations about diversity and sustainability on campus.
Government Bill 2, submitted by President Roni Miller, proposes that ASUN co-sponsor The Intersections of Climate Change during this week’s Sustainability Summit, alongside multiple recognized student organizations and other campus groups.
The summit will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom to discuss the intersection of climate change and systemic racism. The bill states that this is part of ASUN’s initiative to co-host monthly events with the Black Student Union highlighting diversity and inclusion.
“Co-sponsoring this upcoming event is important because it honors our commitment that we made in the summer through our joint statement with the Black Student Union about hosting events and opening up conversations related to racial equity and inclusion,” Miller said in a text.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday via Zoom.