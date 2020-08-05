The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will conduct senate meetings via Zoom throughout the fall semester, according to an email sent out by Drew Harrahill, internal vice president.
Due to social distancing guidelines implemented by the university, ASUN will meet virtually on Wednesdays, at 6:30 p.m.
“We are prioritizing safety and honoring university recommendations,” ASUN president Roni Miller said in a text message. “This demands a new level of creativity and intentionality from all of us, but I believe student leaders are up for the challenge.”
Committees will be able to meet in person, according to the email, as long as all individuals follow the face covering policy and maintain 6 feet of distance.
Students will still be able to attend the open forum portion of senate meetings to provide feedback, and to encourage that ASUN will use one consistent link for all of their senate meetings, according to Saisha Adhikari, external vice president.
The first senate meeting will take place Aug. 26, via Zoom.