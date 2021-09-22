The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday night for its weekly senate meeting for one piece of legislation.
The proposed resolution encourages students and members of the senate to attend the Nebraska Climate Strike Friday from 3-5 p.m. on the north steps of the Nebraska State Capitol. This event is in connection with the Global Climate Strike.
Additionally, ASUN will continue considering committee appointments.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Platte River Room and will also be available via Zoom.