Envision’s executive team begins its Association of Students of the University of Nebraska term Wednesday with a virtual meeting, during which the new senate members will be officially inducted.
While there is no legislation on the agenda, there is still business for the new senate to conduct. After being instated, the senate must nominate and elect the speaker of the senate, the Appointments Board chair, two members of the Freshmen Campus Leadership Associates Appointments Board and one member of the Environmental Leadership Program.
“The speaker of the senate is the fourth member of the executive team, so extremely important,” Roni Miller, 2020-21 ASUN president, said in a text. “The role has also historically served as a stepping stone into a bigger role in future executive team makeups.”
According to external vice president Saisha Adhikari, the Appointments Board positions play a vital role in how committees are formed and led. Filling these positions is the first step toward ASUN gearing up for next year.
“Once the Appointments Board is selected, they will have the duty of virtually interviewing and appointing students for the numerous open positions,” Adhikari said in a text. “After [the] meeting, ASUN will be on the path needed to get to work.”
Miller said in her text that she looks forward to her year in office and the chance to lead the UNL student body.
“I am looking forward to having everyone who participated in the election process finally have all of their hard work pay off by officially becoming senators,” she said.
The meeting will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m.