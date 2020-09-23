The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will hear executive and committee reports Wednesday, Sept. 23, at its weekly senate meeting.
With the lack of legislation, Jaden Roe, speaker of the senate, said in a text that there may be significant reports from executives and committee members. Roe mentioned there will be further discussion following the meeting.
“We are going to reflect on our Envision platform that we ran on, specifically Inclusive Excellence,” Roe said.
Drew Harrahill, internal vice president, said in a text that the goal of this conversation is to go back to the platform ideas that many members of the senate ran for office with and to evaluate the progress or lack thereof.
“Of course, when we compiled these ideas, the state of the university was very different,” Harrahill said. “This conversation will also be about how we can adjust some goals to still align with the broader aim without sacrificing meaningful change.”
The meeting will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m.