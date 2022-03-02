The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union and on Zoom at 6:30 Wednesday night. Senators will discuss legislation regarding a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department campus safety program shortly before polls close for next academic year’s ASUN election. Polls will close at 8 p.m., until which students can vote on My Red.
Senate Bill 12, authored by Sen. Lucy Peterkin and submitted by the Campus Life and Safety committee would have ASUN support the UNLPD Husker Safe Walks program, which allows students to request a walking escort to their home at any time by calling the department at 402-472-2222. The bill also appropriates $60.20 to purchase posters promoting the program to be placed in campus buildings.