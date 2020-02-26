The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 26, to discuss 13 pieces of legislation, including six student fee allocation bills.
Four of the bills propose adding survey questions to the spring election ballots about creating a “warm-line,” a mental health line for non-emergencies, the ASUN Student Readership Program, homecoming themes and the red balloon release at football games.
The other pieces of legislation are related to the University of Nebraska’s relationship to fossil fuels, an extension of the Green Bandana Project and the Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services’ Love Gala.
Senate Bill 28 moves for student opinion on the creation of a “warm-line.” A “warm-line,” according to the bill, is similar to a hotline but for non-emergency mental health situations. If students express interest in the idea, and if ASUN votes to pass it in the future, it would create an additional student fee of $2.98.
Senate Bill 29 moves to collect feedback via the ballot on replacing one of the newspapers ASUN subscribes to through its Student Readership Program. ASUN is considering replacing USA Today with The Wall Street Journal.
Government Bills 38 and 39 are also student survey questions. The first moves for students to choose from three possible 2020 homecoming themes, which are “2020: Perfect Vision,” “Roaring ‘20s” and “Hindsight 2020: Nebraska History.”
Government Bill 39 asks for student input regarding the possibility of replacing the traditional red balloon release at Husker football games with a more sustainable alternative. Jared Long, internal vice president, said that these questions are not binding and are just to gauge student interest.
Government Bill 40 proposes that ASUN officially encourages the University of Nebraska Foundation to divest from fossil fuels and companies on Carbon Underground 200, a list that tracks the top-100 public coal companies and top-100 public oil and gas companies based on their potential carbon emissions. According to the bill, NU currently has an estimated $91.3 million invested in the fossil fuel industry.
“After discussions with key decision makers, namely representatives from the NU Foundation, we believe it is time to vocalize student support for divestment from fossil fuels,” Long said in a text.
Senate Bill 27 moves for ASUN to host a booth at the Nebraska Educational Tellecommunications’s Well Beings Tour, which will be at City Impact on Thursday, Mar. 19, from 4-8 p.m. The bill also moves for ASUN to allocate 300 green bandanas and resource cards to promote the Green Bandana Project, a mental health initiative, at the booth.
Appropriation Bills 6-11 moves for ASUN to approve the suggested amount of University Program and Facilities Fees for the 2020-21 fiscal year, determined by the Committee for Fee Allocations.
CFA suggested that the University Health Center receive $7,302,580, the Nebraska Unions receive $4,933,045, the ASUN Readership Program receive $185,000, Parking and Transit Services receive $1,310,987, Campus Recreation receive $8,340,771 and $20 per student per semester for Campus Recreation Repair and Improvement.
The ASUN election will take place March 10-11, and students will vote to choose their representatives in the coming term and to approve the aforementioned student fees.
Senate Bill 30 proposes that ASUN allocate $45 to go towards the OASIS Love Gala that will be taking place at the Wick Alumni Center on Friday, Feb. 28, from 7-10 p.m. According to the bill, the gala will celebrate Black History Month and promote love on campus.
The meeting Wednesday will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union.