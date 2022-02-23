The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday night amid the campaign for next year’s ASUN positions. Senators will discuss a resolution regarding cybersecurity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The meeting will be held in the Great Plains Room of the East Campus Union at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Resolution 11 will support UNL’s Information and Technological Services in increasing education surrounding cybersecurity for students. The bill, introduced by Sen. Gavin Grabill, notes that faculty and staff currently have training in cybersecurity.
The meeting will be available on Zoom.