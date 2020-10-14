The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to vote on bills regarding gendered language in its special rules and bylaws.
Senate Bill 8, submitted by the Student Services Committee, proposes that all gendered language be removed from the special rules of ASUN.
If approved, all binary gendered language would be removed and replaced with them, they theirs.
Senate Bill 9, also submitted by the Student Services Committee, proposes that all binary gendered language be removed from the ASUN bylaws.
In addition to Senate Bill 8, if approved, all binary gendered language would be removed from the bylaws and replaced with them, they or theirs.
Both of these revisions were discussed at last week's meeting.
“These bylaw revisions, which use non-binary language, are part of inclusivity best practices and are part of the broader mission of ASUN to promote diversity, inclusion and equality inside and outside of student government,” Drew Harrahill, internal vice president and author of the bills, said in a text.
The senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.