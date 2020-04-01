The transition to remote learning will not stop the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska’s outgoing senate body from meeting for the last time this academic year on Wednesday, April 1.
Through a video conference, the 2019-20 senate will discuss three pieces of legislation focused on making it easier for the incoming senate body to continue operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Government Bill 46, authored and submitted by current President Emily Johnson, proposes that ASUN suspend all bylaws requiring in-person meetings and votes. The bill states that suspending these bylaws is in the interest of prioritizing the health and safety of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.
Senate Resolution 8 moves for ASUN to show support of replacing the print USA TODAY subscription with a digital subscription to The Wall Street Journal through the Student Readership Program.
Previously, ASUN received a positive response after they switched their print subscription of The New York Times to a digital one, and the body passed a bill earlier in the year approving a switch from print to digital subscriptions for both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.
ASUN gauged student support of The Wall Street Journal subscription during their March 10-11 election, and 42% of students voted in support of the change, 12% voted against and 46% said they were indifferent.
If passed, ASUN will formally support replacing the print USA TODAY subscription with a digital subscription to The Wall Street Journal.
The final bill is Senate Resolution 9, submitted by the Technology Advisory and Fee Committee chair Spencer Nussrallah. According to the bill, the TAFC has reviewed and ratified the fee proposal of keeping student technology fees at $11 per credit hour, up to 15 credit hours. If passed, ASUN will approve keeping the fee at this rate.
Speaker of the senate Drew Harrahill concluded his final email to the 2019-20 senate body with words of gratitude and friendship.
“[ASUN work] is often unnoticed by the student body, but the executive team, myself, your committee chairs, administration and many more are constantly impressed and grateful for your service,” Harrahill said in the email. “Looking back on the year, I can write this with confidence that you all have made ASUN and UNL better.”
The ASUN meeting will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m.