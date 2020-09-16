The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will discuss three pieces of legislation at its weekly virtual meeting Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Legislation for the night includes one senate bill and two government bills, all of which address upcoming ASUN events.
Senate Bill 3, submitted by the Campus Life and Safety Committee, proposes that ASUN host an event with the “LNK is Greater Than” campaign, a group that aims to encourage mask wearing and social distancing. The event will feature a quiz game and prizes to encourage students to slow the spread of COVID-19 through preventative measures.
If approved, the event will take place Thursday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the Nebraska Union, and ASUN will allocate up to $150 to purchase gift cards as prizes.
Government Bill 3, authored by Government Liaison Committee Chair Cameron Collier, proposes that ASUN host another event on Thursday in honor of Constitution Day, Collier said in a text.
If passed, the Husker Vote Coalition — a group of students, faculty and staff — will co-host the event, and it would take place outside of the Union from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Government Bill 4, also authored by Collier, proposes ASUN co-host a voter registration drive outside of the Union with the Husker Vote Coalition on Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day, through a partnership with Vote.org.
The bill also suggests a competition among each of the active Greek chapters and residence halls on campus that day to see which house and residence hall registers the most voters by the end of the day.
The senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.