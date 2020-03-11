The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet on Wednesday, March 11, to discuss five pieces of legislation regarding the Green Bandana Project, two Green Fund bills, creating a crisis team of counselors through the University Health Center and a resolution supporting advocacy for future community volunteering opportunities.
According to Senate Bill 33, ASUN has purchased 1,200 more green bandanas and resource cards to continue the Green Bandana Project, a mental health initiative intended to encourage struggling students to reach out for help. The bill proposes ASUN hold a booth on Tuesday, March 17, to hand out the bandanas and resource cards.
Government Bill 43 is the fourth Green Fund bill of the term and moves ASUN to allocate $4,500 from the Green Fund to assist a student in attending an internship this summer at UNL’s Cedar Point Biological Station. According to the proposal, Drew Havens, a junior environmental studies and natural resource and environmental economics double major, would be working on several different sustainability initiatives for the station throughout the internship.
According to Emma Clausen, Green Fund Selections Committee chair, Havens asked the committee for its assistance. The proposal also states that because the station is funded largely through student fees, investing in making the station more energy efficient will benefit all of UNL.
Government Bill 44 is another Green Fund bill, and it moves ASUN to allocate $3,950 to help send seven members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers club to the Green Technologies Conference in Oklahoma City April 1-3. According to the bill, the conference will help educate attendees on how to use their talents to pursue green and sustainable technology.
The Freshman Campus Leadership Associates have been meeting throughout this term to learn about campus involvement, and members are expected to develop personal projects that they can eventually submit to the senate as bills. Government Bill 45 is the first FCLA bill of the academic year, and it proposes that the senate create a committee of three individuals and one appointed chair to work with the University Health Center, Counseling and Psychological Services and the ASUN senate on current and future mental health initiatives.
Government Bill 45, if passed, would also ensure that the senate and Committee for Fee Allocations work to include funding for a CAPS crisis counselor team in the 2022 fiscal year University Program and Facilities Fees.
“I’m excited to hear what the FCLA members have been up to,” Jared Long, internal vice president, said in a text. “I’m also excited to keep the momentum going in regards to the Bandana Project with another distribution booth next week.”
Senate Resolution 7, if passed, will express ASUN’s support of The Big Event, as well as the Center for Civic Engagement sending a follow-up email to all participants about future volunteering opportunities within the community.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union.