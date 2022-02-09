The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will discuss a resolution to encourage divestment of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s energy section holdings and a resolution to support an updated Good Samaritan Law before the state legislature at their meeting on Wednesday over Zoom at 6:30 p.m.
The Senate will also discuss a resolution to support UNL’s allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Resolution 10, authored by Senator Kat Woerner and submitted by the Environmental Sustainability Committee, asks NU to remove over $100 million from fossil fuel investments to help ensure a better environment for future generations, according to the legislation.
The resolution alleges that fossil fuel stocks do not outperform their counterparts or offer significant diversification to the university’s portfolio.
Other universities, including the University of California system, the University of Michigan, Doane University and Creighton University, have already pledged to divest their funds from fossil fuels, according to the bill.
For years, a group of students known as Divest NU has fought to convince university officials to fully eliminate fossil fuel investments without success. Although, first steps toward at least partial divestment were made last spring. ASUN’s attempts to limit investment in fossil fuel companies date back multiple years.
The legislation directly calls for a strategic plan to remove all $107.3 million NU has invested in fossil fuels.
Resolution 12, introduced by the Governmental Liaison Committee and authored by Tanmayee Chengalasetty, would have ASUN support LB519 in the Nebraska Legislature submitted by Sen. Adam Morfeld, which would extend Good Samaritan protections to those who are witnesses or victims of sexual assault.
In the past in Nebraska, Good Samaritan protections have provided immunity from alcohol and drug charges to those who overdose on drugs, alcohol or those who call for medical assistance.
Resolution 11, also introduced by the GLC and authored by Chengalasetty, would have ASUN ask the Nebraska legislature to pass LB703 and LB904, which would allocate COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for investment in research projects in Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity at UNL and create a public-private partnership with the USDA to utilize ARPA funds in rural areas in the state.
The meeting will be open to the public and available on Zoom. There will be no in-person meeting.
