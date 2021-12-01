The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska (ASUN) will vote on three pieces of legislation at its final meeting of the semester on Wednesday.
The senate will convene in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Government Bill 12 would have ASUN support and adopt the Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity’s UNL Commitment to Action Toward Its Journey. The plan aims to make changes across five key themes in regard to racial equity and discrimination at the university, but has sustained considerable criticism from some Republican lawmakers who claim it is discriminatory and linked to critical race theory.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the plan made him lose all faith in Chancellor Ronnie Green, and two state senators called for Green’s resignation in a letter to the editor published in the McCook Gazette last week. Regent Jim Pillen, who is seeking the 2022 Republican nomination for governor, has also decried the plan.
Government Bill 11 proposes that external vice presidential candidates run on the same ticket as the internal vice president and president for ASUN elections in future years. The bill is a tweaked version of a bylaw amendment rescinded at the last meeting due to issues with the wording. If passed, the change would have to be approved by students on the ballot in the election this spring.
Senate Bill 11 would have ASUN purchase $200 worth of bins for Husker Pantry donation collections and would encourage students to donate to the program. Husker Pantry provides shelf-stable foods free of charge to students in need.
The meeting will be open to the public and available on Zoom.