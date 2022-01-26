The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska Lincoln will meet for the first time in the spring semester at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss purchasing up to $500 worth of KN95 masks for student use.
ASUN will meet on Zoom until further notice, according to Speaker of the Senate Christine Trinh.
Government Bill 13, the week’s lone piece of proposed legislation, would move for ASUN to purchase the masks from Project N95, a “national clearinghouse for personal protective equipment”, according to their website.
The bill, authored by Internal Vice President Taylor Jarvis and submitted by ASUN President Batool Ibrahim, cites a 9.95% positivity rate on campus for the week ending Jan. 15, and a 24.3% positivity rate in Lancaster County for the week ending Jan. 21.
Masks will be distributed through the ASUN office through an “equitable hand out” using a sign-up form, and pick up hours will be released when a delivery date for the masks is known.
The meeting will be open to the public and available on Zoom.
Editor's Note: The headline of this story was updated on Jan. 26 at 10:10 a.m. to change "N95s" to "KN95s."