The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska (ASUN) is set to vote on six pieces of legislation at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday night.
This will be ASUN’s most legislatively dense meeting of the semester.
The senate will consider requiring senators to hold at least one office hour session within their college per month. These hours would be publicized by ASUN’s Communications Committee.
ASUN will also be asked to support and promote the Code Red initiative, which focuses on women’s reproductive health. Code Red’s goal is to distribute 402 menstrual cups to students, according to the legislation. Code Red is seeking $3,557 from ASUN’s Green Fund.
In partnership with Girls Code Lincoln, a local organization that supports increasing women’s representation in computer science, ASUN would co-host a booth with GCL volunteers on Monday, Nov. 8 — National STEM Day — from noon-3 p.m. at the Nebraska Union. ASUN is also being asked to allocate $50 to cover the costs of the booth.
Another STEM-related piece of legislation — for areas of science, technology, engineering and math — would mean ASUN’s Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion would host a discussion and panel that would include University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty and graduate students who come from underrepresented groups within STEM.
ASUN is being asked to support the Minorities in STEM Discussion and Panel and promote it on all ASUN social media platforms.
The panel would be on Monday, Nov. 8, from 5-7:30 p.m.
ASUN will also discuss a piece of legislation which states, if passed, that ASUN will co-host educational sessions on the COVID-19 vaccine with Student Affairs. The sessions would take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Nebraska Union and Thursday, Nov. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union.
According to the bill, ASUN says that the COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death from the virus.
Angela Pannier, a biomedical engineer and expert in nucleic acid vaccines, and Amanda Ramer-Tait, an immunologist and expert on host-microbe interactions, will be speaking at the sessions, according to ASUN Internal Vice President Taylor Jarvis.
The senate will also vote on a piece of legislation that calls on ASUN to host a Night of Listening in the Nebraska Union auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 7:15-8:45 p.m. ASUN has asked state Sens. Adam Morfeld, Patty Pansing Brooks, John McCollister and Lincoln City Council Chair James Michael Bowers.
The meeting will take place in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The public is encouraged to join via Zoom.