The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will co-sponsor an event during this week’s Sustainability Summit after passing a legislative bill at its weekly meeting.
The senate voted to pass Government Bill 2, so ASUN will co-sponsor The Intersections of Climate Change event at 6 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom. The event will consist of a video followed by a student-led panel discussion, President Roni Miller said. The discussion will focus on the intersection of climate change and systemic racism, according to the bill.
“This is an event that’s had a lot of hard work go into it and is part of our series as a commitment to have racial, equity and inclusion events each month,” Miller said.
Campus Life and Safety Committee co-chair Batool Ibrahim told the senate that the committee will host a booth outside of the Nebraska Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, with the “LNK is Greater Than” campaign. Ibrahim said the booth will include games and prizes to encourage students to wear their masks.
Government Liaison Committee chair Cameron Collier told the senate that there will be a voter registration drive on Sept. 22, and representatives from Nebraska Appleseed will train the volunteers working the drive. The drive will take place outside of the union, he said in a text.
The next senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 via Zoom.