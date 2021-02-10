The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed six bills and tabled one at the weekly senate meeting on Wednesday.
Senate Bills 20 and 21 passed. These bills were bylaw revisions that require all travel funded by the Green Fund Selections Committee and all official ASUN travel will need to allocate money for the purchase of carbon offsets in order to reduce the university’s carbon footprint.
Senate Bill 22, also a bylaw revision, passed. This now means that all events ASUN is the sole or primary sponsor, must aim to be zero-waste.
Senate Bill 24 was discussed and tabled. This bill is a constitutional amendment proposal that would make the election of president, internal vice president and external vice president all one slate. However, after a lengthy discussion regarding portions of the bill, the bill has been tabled until next week's meeting to give the Student Services Committee time to rewrite sections of the bill.
Government Bill 26 passed. This means that along with the Black Student Union, ASUN will host the Night of Listening: Race and Inequality in Policy and Administration event on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. The event will feature various Nebraska public officials discussing their experiences in their fields.
Government Bill 27 also passed. This means that ASUN will endorse Nebraska Legislative Bill 588. LB588 extends the deferred maintenance funds through 2061 and also provides an annual $2.5 million increase, to be matched by the university.
“This bill in the legislature that was introduced by the Appropriations Committee Chairperson Senator [John] Stinner would increase the funding that [the University of Nebraska-Lincoln] receives, and the University of Nebraska system at large, for deferred maintenance,” President Roni Miller said.
Government Bill 28 passed as well. This bill is in regards to the Association of Big Ten Students winter legislative agenda. The bill first enacts that the ASUN Senate encourages the UNL delegation to vote yes on ABTS bills A, B, D, E, F, H, I and J. These bills align with the goals and initiatives of ASUN, according to the bill.
The bill also enacts that the ASUN Senate approves the co-sponsoring of ABTS Bill C. It is a resolution that calls on ABTS to give support to any Big Ten Student Government that supports the use and expansion of Open Educational Resources in higher education classes. UNL is co-sponsoring this bill with the Associated Students of Michigan State University.
Finally, GB 28 also calls on the UNL delegation to abstain from ABTS Bill G, which is a resolution in support of Uyghur rights. According to the bill, the reason for this is that bill does not directly impact UNL students and does not align with ASUN’s mission.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.