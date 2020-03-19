Despite the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s move to all online classes for the rest of the semester, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will proceed with the transition of executive teams and new senators.
On March 11, students elected new ASUN members from both student election groups, Envision and Progress, into senate and committee seats. The positions of president, internal vice president and external vice president were filled with the candidates from Envision. The transition between the new team and the old is scheduled to take place Wednesday, April 1, but Senate meetings will take place on Zoom for the rest of the semester.
According to an email from Drew Harrahill, current speaker of senate and internal vice president-elect, the current executive team will transition in person with the newly-elected team following the outgoing senate’s last meeting of the year, which will also be held over Zoom.
According to President Emily Johnson, the video conference meeting held on April 8 will focus on wrapping up the current term and easing the transition for the incoming executives and senators. The agenda includes final executive reports and one last senate resolution.
“[We will be] acknowledging the very unique nature of the time to give the next team a little more flexibility with the bylaws and meeting requirements,” Johnson said.
The official installment of the executive members and new senators will take place over Zoom on Wednesday, April 8. Several positions remain open, including the four senate officer positions elected internally which are the speaker of the senate, the Appointments Board chair, FCLA Appointment Board and Environmental Leadership Program Appointments Board members.
Johnson expressed her sympathies towards the incoming representatives and the hurdles that COVID-19 preventative measures present in moving toward their goals.
“I definitely feel empathy towards them, that they’re losing their first month-and-a-half of in-person meetings,” she said. “But I think it will also help them focus in right away [in the fall].”
President-elect Roni Miller said communication is key during the unusual situation ASUN and other recognized student organizations currently face.
“[The executive team is] doing our best to be communicative, not only with each other, but with all of the members of our team as well, and all those who were elected,” Miller said. “So that we can be on top of the work that we have to do and set priorities for everyone.”
While essential ASUN work will be continued, Miller expressed disappointment that some ASUN endeavors have to be put on hold, such as committee meetings and the projects brought forth by the Freshman Campus Leadership Associates.
“I think it really is just kind of a bummer for the suspension of programming that we had to put in place,” she said. “But it’s not the end of the world, and those things can also just continue to be worked upon independently.”
Johnson stressed that ASUN is taking this situation one day at a time, just like the rest of society. If any students are facing struggles within the university during this time, she said they can reach out to ASUN for help and support.