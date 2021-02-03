The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed five bills and discussed three at the weekly senate meeting Wednesday.
Senate Bills 20, 21 and 22, all bylaw revisions, were expected to be voted on tonight but were tabled and moved to next week's meeting.
Senate Bills 20 and 21 would look to reduce the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s carbon footprint by allocating money to the purchasing of carbon offsets for all travel funded by the Green Fund Selections Committee and ASUN.
Senate Bill 22 proposes that ASUN must work to make all events where they are the primary or sole sponsor zero-waste.
Senate Bill 23 passed. This means that the Diversity and Inclusion Committee will co-host an online information session regarding the All of Us Program on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. The goal of this program is to improve the health of communities through diversity-based research.
Government Bill 23 was introduced and passed, meaning ASUN endorsed the fiscal years 2021-23 Nebraska State budget appropriation to the University of Nebraska. This bill also urges the Nebraska State Legislature to pass Legislation Bill 380, which appropriates funds for the Nebraska State Government for the biennium.
Government Bill 24 passed. This means that ASUN supports the passage of LB7 in the Nebraska State Legislature. LB7, if passed, would protect people from arrests or prosecution of sex work-related crimes and drug possession charges if a person is reporting a violent crime, either as a victim or witness.
Government Bill 25 passed as well, meaning ASUN has given its support for LB519. LB519 would protect people from arrest or prosecution of drug or alcohol charges when reporting sexual assault to the proper authorities, either as a victim or witness.
“This strengthens existing Good Samaritan legislation to protect survivors of sexual assault,” President Roni Miller said.
Senate Resolution 5 was introduced and passed. This means that ASUN will support the Recycling Renovation Pilot Project’s implementation. This project looks to create better habits of recycling on campus by putting new waste and recycling stations in high traffic areas around campus.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.