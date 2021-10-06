The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed two pieces of legislation and all committee appointments at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday night.
ASUN will continue to support the Green Bandana Project, a program to raise mental health awareness, by handing out green bandanas and partnering with campus resources to create care packages, consisting of self-care items. A booth will distribute the items on Friday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Nebraska Union Plaza.
ASUN allocated up to $30 to provide the packages that will be handed out with the bandanas.
Meyri Ibrahim, Campus Life and Safety Committee co-chair, said that supporting the project is an important step for ASUN to take.
“I think it speaks a lot to how ASUN cares about students and how we are trying to constantly advocate for better mental health resources,” Ibrahim said.
The annual migration game will be the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football game on Oct. 16, the weekend of UNL’s fall break, in Minneapolis. The migration game makes it easier for students to get tickets to attend, although the tickets are not necessarily the cheapest available, according to ASUN external Vice President Patrick Baker.
Appointments to the Environmental Sustainability Committee, Campus Life and Safety Committee, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and the Freshman Campus Leaders Associates all passed.
Ethan Dunn was appointed as a senator at large.
The next ASUN meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union. The public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.