The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to discuss eight pieces of legislation.
Senate Bills 20, 21 and 22 were all presented at last week's meeting. The bills are bylaw revisions; ASUN introduced these bills last week and will vote on them this week.
If Senate Bills 20 and 21 pass, all grants given for travel by the Green Fund Selections Committee and all official ASUN travel will need to include money to purchase carbon offsets.
Senate Bill 22, if passed, would require ASUN to make all events zero waste if they are the primary or sole sponsor.
Senate Bill 23 asks that the ASUN Diversity and Inclusion Committee co-host an online informational session with the All of Us Program. This event would take place on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. The program looks to improve the health of communities through diversity-based research. The bill also asks ASUN to promote this event and that all senators and at large members attend.
The goal of this event is to educate the UNL community about the program, its goals and how they can participate.
“ASUN should support this event because it is an opportunity to discuss how to move towards supporting a more diverse and representative sample in healthcare research,” Damien Niyonshuti, chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, said in a text.
Government Bill 23, if passed, enacts that ASUN endorse the fiscal years 2021-23 Nebraska State budget appropriation to the University of Nebraska.
In addition to the endorsement of the budget, ASUN would urge Nebraska Legislature to pass LB380, which appropriates funds for the expenses of the Nebraska State Government biennium budget.
Government Bill 24 offers ASUN’s support for Legislative Bill 7 in the Nebraska Legislature. LB 7, if passed in the state legislature, gives victims of violent crimes immunity from arrest and prosecution for sex work-related or drug possession offenses.
Government Bill 25 proposes ASUN support Legislative Bill 519 in the Nebraska Legislature. LB519 would provide witnesses and victims of sexual assaults immunity from arrests and prosecution of some drug and alcohol charges.
Senate Resolution 5 calls for ASUN’s support of the Recycling Renovation Pilot Project's implementation on campus. This project looks to better recycling education.
The senate meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.