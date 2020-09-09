The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will discuss one piece of legislation at its weekly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Senate Bill 2, submitted by Campus Life and Safety Committee co-chair Batool Ibrahim, proposes that ASUN donates $900 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Women’s Center. The money would be used to purchase materials for Sexual Health and Resource Kits, which the center gives out to students.
The kits include a packet of lubricant and three latex or non-latex condoms, according to the bill.
The Women’s Center has distributed 635 of these kits since July 21, and it does not have the budget to keep up with increased demand, according to the bill.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.