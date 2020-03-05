For the first time in four years, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska election will be contested.
Two parties, Envision and Progress, are running for spots on the executive team and senate seats. There are 33 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students running with Envision, six with Progress, one write-in candidate and two running independently. While currently the president and internal vice president are voted upon in tandem, this year’s ballot will also include a vote to make it so the external vice president would also be included in the joint vote. ASUN attempted to pass the same change in last year’s election, but the vote did not pass.
Students can vote via MyRED starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, and the voting period will end at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
The Daily Nebraskan asked senate candidates about why students should elect them.
College of Business
Positions available: 6
Candidates: 5
Name: Erik Goodwin
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Marketing
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I feel like I can be a good voice for my fellow students, and I really like the Envision platform and those involved.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have been a college of business student since my freshman year, I am very involved with other various clubs on campus, and I am familiar with parliamentary procedure.”
Name: Taylor Jarvis
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Accounting and economics
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: Two
Reason for Running: “Through my long involvement in ASUN, I have seen the power of thoughtful representation in the body. Although I have already served in the senate, I feel my work isn't over yet. I hope to continue my work monitoring LGBTQA+ student safety on UNL. My overall goal is to make UNL a place where all students have the opportunity to reach their full potential. If we can increase the inclusiveness of our campus, we can improve outcomes for current students and attract a more diverse student body in the future. I would like to serve as a productive liaison between the student body, ASUN and the university. Through thoughtful representation, we can increase communication between various university actors.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “As a result of my past ASUN experience, I have a thorough understanding of the processes within ASUN. Not only am I a current senator, I endeavor to be intentional with my involvement in ASUN. Throughout the revision process for the Student Code of Conduct, I continuously involved myself in the listening sessions and working groups. I believe being a student representative entails going beyond what is required of me. Additionally, I am involved in other leadership roles on campus, such as the Executive Board of my sorority and the NU Student Alliance, which is a student lobbyist group for the university. Being actively involved on campus allows for me to communicate and engage with the students I am representing in ASUN.”
Name: Brent Lucke
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Marketing
Party: Progress
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “A desire to promote fiscal responsibility, open and civil discourse and more election transparency on campus.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “My prior experience in RSO and leadership on campus.”
Name: Lucy Peterkin
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): International business
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “As I have become more familiar with ASUN through [Freshman Campus Leadership Associates] this year, I see that UNL's student senators, ASUN executives and committee members share my passion for people-focused, intentional leadership. I have had the opportunity to see current ASUN representatives, many of whom are running for re-election and for executive offices with the Envision party, analyze new bills and projects within the context of their potential impacts and strive to continuously improve the campus for all students. They inspire me to become more involved in how our university functions and take more ownership in both what we do well and what we can improve on.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I think my experiences this past school year in FCLA have provided a great foundational understanding of student government and its specific implementation at UNL. This semester, I have attended every senate meeting in order to watch the senate debate, evaluate and vote on legislation. As a result, I have a good understanding of the issues currently impacting our university and the role that senators play within student government here on campus. I am dedicated to service and passionate about effectively representing constituents.”
Name: Rohan Thakker
Grade for 2020-21 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Computer science and economics
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: Three
Reason for Running: “I decided to run for this position because I have enjoyed my time in student government. I feel that as a senator, I will be able to push for initiatives that help the student body and enhance sustainability on campus. Working with students to improve mental health resources, develop better public transport infrastructure and pushing for a more sustainable campus is something that I feel could be truly impactful.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have been in ASUN for three years at this point. In addition, I am involved in many other organizations around campus that make it very easy for me to listen to students and bring their concerns to student government.”
College of Education and Human Sciences
Positions available: 4
Candidates: 2
Not listed: Brianna Miller
Name: Sandhya Karki
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Nutritional science and dietetics
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I am someone who loves working for the welfare of the person or the community, and this senate position will help me to do the things that I love.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have gained different leadership skills being a vice president of [the Global Peer Assistant program] in [International Student and Scholar Office]. I certainly believe that my zesty personality and the urge to help the one in need makes me a perfect candidate for this position.”
College of Engineering
Positions available: 4
Candidates: 2
Name: Casey Otken
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Mechanical engineering
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I wanted to be more active and actually have a voice in what was happening in our school. I have always kinda sat back and done what others wanted, and now I want to be a part of a group to make a change and have a voice.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have been a part of engineering for most part of my life, and I believe that I know what the students all over campus and in the engineering school want out of their education. I want to bring their voices out and help shape our school into what people want.”
Name: Tessa Yackley
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Civil engineering
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “The opportunity to push myself out of my comfort zone, to diversify myself in different organizations and to create strong connections across campus.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “The diverse organizations across campus I am involved in gives me a perspective to touch and reach out to different opinions, wants and needs on campus. As well as having a minority voice as a woman in engineering. I am an outgoing and relationship-driven individual who values achievement and discipline in reaching goals and living out what you say you will.”
Explore Center
Positions available: 3
Candidates: 2
Not Listed: DiAuvion Conner, Sarah Babcock