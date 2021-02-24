The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will not vote on or discuss any legislation at the senate meeting Wednesday night.
No legislation was submitted for the meeting but it is not due to any specific reason, according to Jaden Roe, speaker of the senate.
Executive and committee reports will continue as normal.
“I can suspect that some committees might share more than normal, but nothing out of the ordinary,” President Roni Miller said in a text.
Additionally, there will most likely be updates on projects such as Earthstock and the Black History Month awareness bags, according to Saisha Adhikari, external vice president.
The senate meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.