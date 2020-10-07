The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to discuss bills regarding mental health and gendered language.
Senate Bill 6, submitted by Campus Life and Safety Committee Co-Chair Patrick Baker, proposes that ASUN host a booth outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 12 in honor of World Mental Health Day, which is two days prior.
If approved, volunteers will pass out plants to students, along with green bandanas and information regarding campus mental health resources. ASUN will allocate up to $150 for the purchase of plants from the UNL Horticulture Club, and the booth will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Senate Bill 7 proposes that ASUN remove all binary pronouns from the ASUN applications and instead insert a “pronouns” line for applicants to state their preference.
Senate Bills 8 and 9 also address gendered language, but in the ASUN special rules and bylaws. According to the bills, binary gendered language is non-inclusive of transgender and non-binary individuals. They propose changing all instances of gendered language to they, them or theirs.
The senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.